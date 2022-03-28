The event held at the DP World Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai was aimed at developing sustainable scholarship programmes that support the government’s efforts to create a highly-skilled talent pool for future industries.

A panel discussion organised as part of the ‘Scholarships Innovation Lab’ discussed the future of Dubai and its labour market, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the labour market, and international best practices in developing talent that meets the requirements of the future job market

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, the DGHR director-general, said: “In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DGHR seeks to harness the exceptional talent of UAE citizens to build the new competencies that will be required in the evolving job market. We have a focus on creating a strong local skill base that will meet the human resource requirements of Dubai government entities.”

Al Falasi noted that Dubai was particularly keen to offer scholarships to distinguished Emirati students in specialised programmes at prestigious universities focused on science, technology and knowledge-based industries.

“Some of the most sought-after skills in the future will be related to artificial intelligence, engineering, precision engineering and cybersecurity, among others,” he added.

‘Future Talents’

Al Falasi said over the last few years, DGHR has been working on ‘Future Talents’, which is an integrated talent development system that has two parallel tracks. He explained: “In its academic track, scholarships are offered to Emirati students in vital disciplines related to future-oriented industries and sectors that are vital to the UAE’s long-term sustainable development strategies. The second track features professional development programmes designed to nurture the capabilities of Emirati employees in the Government of Dubai.”

Comprehensive platform

Meanwhile, Lt Colonel Mansour Al Balushi, director of scholarships and recruitment department at Dubai Police, said the ‘Efaad’ initiative has helped Dubai Police strengthen partnerships with various government and local institutions that support the education and scholarship system.