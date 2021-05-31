Lose a dress size over your lunch break? Yes, you can with this new fat removal treatment

How often have you measured yourself after a strenuous workout, hoping that the last 30 minutes of sweating it out on the treadmill or panting through the latest HIIT routine on YouTube has helped you shed a few pounds instantly?

We’ve all been down that road of disappointing results more times than we’d like to admit.

But, there’s a new fat-loss treatment in town that’s about to change all that – Emerald Green Laser Fat Reduction treatment.

Emerald uses the latest Non-Thermal Low-Level Laser technology that doesn’t generate heat during the course of treatment, making it pain-free and with zero recovery time Image Credit: Supplied

This brand-new fat reduction procedure packs in maximum results in minimum time and is non-invasive to boot. Which means you can be in an and out of a session in just half an hour without enduring any pain or discomfort.

In fact, Emerald Fat Reduction is the only laser treatment to bag the coveted FDA market clearance for overall body circumference reduction. Sounds too good to be true, right? But rest assured that the treatment and its benefits are very real, explains Dr Sanjay Parashar, Consultant Plastic Surgeon at Cocoona Centre for Aesthetic Transformation.

“Emerald uses the latest non-thermal low-level laser technology that doesn’t generate heat during the course of treatment, making it pain-free and with zero downtime or recovery time. While the patient lies down on a comfortable bed for 30 minutes, the green colour laser beam works on the targeted area. He/she will not feel anything at all. It is truly one of the best and most advanced fat-loss technologies available today.”

So how exactly does this advanced technology work?

Dr Parashar breaks it down: “Emerald laser emulsifies the fat within the fat cell causing it to produce a single transitory pour. To put it in simpler terms, it harnesses the energy of a specific wavelength of light to separate the fat content from the fat cells, which makes it convenient for the body to use the fat as energy, like it was supposed to do it in the first place. Additionally, once the fat is outside of the fat cells, the excess is drained out naturally through the lymphatic system."

While the patient lies down on a comfortable bed for 30 minutes, the green colour laser beam works on the targeted area. He/she will not feel anything at all. It is truly one of the best and most advanced fat-loss technologies available today. - Dr Sanjay Parashar, Consultant Plastic Surgeon at Cocoona Centre for Aesthetic Transformation

The results with the Emerald Green Laser are instant, which is what makes it a better and surer bet than the latest fitness or diet fad. “If you were to try to lose the same amount of weight and inches with just exercise and dieting, it’d take months and enormous amounts of [exertion] to see a visible difference,” says Dr Parashar.

It’s what makes the treatment ideal for those with even a BMI of 40; that’s an average weight of 120kg.

Emerald Laser is also ahead of the game in comparison to other available fat reduction technologies as it works in harmony with your body’s natural functions instead of attacking it.

“Most fat-reduction methods work on the principle of killing the fat cell. You either freeze them with extreme cold temperature, or remove them with surgery. With Emerald, you can do so without killing the fat cells as they are part of endocrine system and essential for a healthy life.”

What that means is this technology is safe for long-term use and doesn’t damage your body or overall health.

Emerald Green Laser Fat Reduction machine at Cocoona Image Credit: Supplied

The list of benefits doesn’t end there – Emerald fat loss system also increases energy, gives substantial inch loss, overall weight loss and stimulates the immune system, giving a boost to you overall immunity.

The laser’s ability to conduct targeted fat loss or spot reduction also makes it a great body sculpting tool; it’s the perfect ally to get rid of problem areas that you’re conscious about – think stubborn belly fat, persistent cellulite on the thighs, or sagging arms – and regain lost confidence.

Like any health intervention, lifestyle changes are essential with Emerald too, reminds Dr Parashar. “There is no treatment that doesn’t involve work and maintenance, whether it’s liposuction or basic nutrition.” Slipping into that dream dress will also require some work on your part.

After a session, Dr Parashar recommends patients utilise the emulsified fat from sessions to fuel an intensive gym workout. This ensures the fat is burnt and the body won’t mistake it as excess energy and store it again in fat cells.

All that said, it’s vital to note Emerald isn’t a one-session wonder treatment. “Everyone will need multiple sessions depending on factors such as age, weight, health, etc. But be prepared for up to eight for body sculpting and ten for weight loss and management. Sessions can be repeated to achieve your goals,” says Dr Parashar.

