Gear up for an incredible New Year’s Eve celebration and start 2021 full of vigour

Wael Kfoury and Mouhamad Khairy will wow audiences at the Festival Arena by InterContinental Dubai Festival City on New Year’s Eve Image Credit: Supplied

There is nowhere quite like Dubai for ringing in the New Year. The glitz, the glamour, the spectacular fireworks – no wonder people flock from all over the globe to our city during this special time.

This year, Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) has really pushed the boat out with a dizzying line-up of events and performances to usher in 2021 in style. And it has pulled out all the stops to ensure maximum safety of visitors and residents alike by implementing precautionary measures against Covid-19.

With so much happening, it would be a good idea to plan your New Year’s Eve celebration in advance. Here are some of the highlights so that you can pick and choose.

Nassif Zeytoun at Dubai World Trade Centre

Syrian superstar singer Nassif Zeytoun (nicknamed Abou Elias) will entertain onlookers at the exhibition centre this NYE. The Star Academy Arab World winner, who is known for number one tracks such as Bi Rabbek and Mesh Aam Tezbat Maae, will have a few surprises in store for the attendees.

Timings: Show begins at 9.30pm

Price: Tickets start at Dh400

Buy tickets at Visitdubai.com

Wael Kfoury and Mouhmad Khairy at Dubai Festival City

Wael Kfoury, known as The King of Romance, is gearing up to wow audiences at the Festival Arena by InterContinental Dubai Festival City on New Year’s Eve. This unique musical event will see him join forces with Syrian artist Mouhamad Khairy for an unforgettable night.

Timings: Show starts at 10pm

Price: Tickets from Dh400

Buy tickets at Visitdubai.com or Platinumlist.net

Lolita Milyavskaya at Burj Al Arab

Fabulous Russian singer Lolita Milyavskaya – who was half of the musical duo Akademiya – will entertain hotel guests live with hits old and new, along with a reception starring Morozov’s Quartet. Tuck into world-class cuisine put together by Burj Al Arab's culinary team while Milyavskaya belts out audience favourites.

Image Credit: Supplied

Timings: Doors open at 8.20pm and show starts at 9pm

Price: Dh5,000

Buy tickets at Visitdubai.com

DJ Said Mrad/DJ Saif and Sound and Carrie Gibson’s Nuvo Soul band at Dubai Opera

Globally renowned pioneer of Arabian electronic music DJ Said Mrad is back in Dubai and will kick off New Year’s Eve with his greatest hits at Dubai Opera. Bid farewell to 2020 with the music of DJ Saif & Sound and Carrie Gibson’s Nuvo Soul band who will also play live throughout the night. There is also a sumptuous cocktail dinner with various packages available.

Timings: Show begins at 8pm

Price: Table of two for Dh3,100

Contact: boxoffice@dubaiopera.com

KISS 2020 Goodbye at Atlantis the Palm

American rock legends KISS will be livestreaming a one-off concert at Atlantis the Palm that is sure to go down in history. The lucky attendees will share the venue with more than 50 cameras and a 400-person crew, while attempts will be made to break the world record for the largest-ever pyrotechnic display.

Image Credit: Supplied

For a Covid-safe experience, numbers will be limited to those staying at the hotel.

The event will be filmed in 4K and can be viewed globally with a 1080p livestream. It will also feature a live pre-show that can be streamed free of charge.

Price: If you are not a hotel guest, livestream packages start at around Dh147 and include a livestream on the night, as well as one replay over a 24-hour period.

For more details check out Visitdubai.com

Buy tickets at Kiss2020goodbye.com

Barasti Lockdown Breakout NYE Party

One of Dubai’s most iconic locations is showing us how to party this NYE with a celebration of all that is glorious in the city – great music, dancing, yummy food, and tantalising beverages. All enjoyed with the famous Barasti skyscraper backdrop on one side, and the beautiful ocean on the other. Ditch 2020 like you mean it.

Timings: 7pm-3am

Price: Tickets for Dh250 per person including one house beverage. VIP areas have various packages starting at Dh1,800 per table of six, including a beverage package

Joel Corry at Zero Gravity

One of Dubai’s most beloved beach clubs, Zero Gravity is set to welcome British DJ and Geordie Shore star Joel Corry for a New Year’s Eve treat. This rising star saw his 2019 debut track Sorry spend ten weeks in the top ten in the UK, swiftly followed by Lonely and then Head & Heart, which spent four weeks at number one. This multi-talented favourite will entertain the crowd all through the night.

Image Credit: Supplied

Timings: 8pm-1am

Price: Unlimited food and beverages at Dh1,200

Contact: info@0-gravity.ae

Solardo and Adriatique at Soho Garden

Image Credit: Supplied

Love your house music? Then you are in for a real treat this NYE. Mancunian duo Mark Richards and James Eliot – better known as Solardo (pictured above) – will dish out upbeat tunes at the ultra-hip Soho Garden along with returning Swiss electronic music maestros Adriatique (below).

Image Credit: Supplied

Meanwhile, the fearless culinary team have prepared a special four-course dinner menu plus bottle service.

Timings: 8pm until late

Price: Table reservations only, contact Soho Garden to book

Contact: reservations@sohogardensdxb.com or call 052 388 8849

Don't miss the fireworks The world will be watching Dubai say farewell to 2020 in its usual spectacular style with mind-blowing firework displays. Book a table at a great viewing spot or take a picnic to enjoy these shows across Dubai.



Dubai Festival City Mall will have dazzling displays at both 9pm and midnight. Pre-booking is required at various restaurants such as Texas Roadhouse, Semsom, Turkish Village, Famous Dave’s, Five Guys, Al Fanar, Chili’s, Joe’s Crab Shack and Nando’s.



Emirates Golf Club has its own fireworks display and live shows to enliven New Year's Eve. Music lovers will be in heaven with amazing Stevie Wonder and Rod Stewart tribute acts while the whole family can enjoy a delectable buffet meal. And come midnight, you can watch the sky lit up in a riot of colours against the backdrop of the Dubai Marina skyline, as well as at the Beach and Bluewaters.



You can also dine under the DSF lights and witness glorious pyrotechnic displays on New Year's Eve as well as New Year at Al Seef at 8.30pm and La Mer at 9.30pm. There will be fireworks every Thursday and Friday at these two locations until January 30.



Of course, nothing compares to the stunning fireworks display on New Year’s Eve at Burj Khalifa that will set the sky above Downtown Dubai ablaze in dazzling colours, complemented by a breath-taking light and laser show to add to the spectacle. From 8.30pm onwards.



