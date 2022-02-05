Samsung Gulf Electronics has launched its Tiger in the City activation that brings a giant 3D tiger roaring to life on digital 3D displays in one of the UAE’s most vibrant neighbourhoods – Jumeirah Beach Road. The eye-popping 3D billboard offers a glimpse of what’s to come in the build-up to Galaxy Unpacked 2022. So stay tuned.
Apart from Dubai, Samsung’s Tiger in the City digital experience will be displayed in four markets around the world including New York City, London, Seoul and Kuala Lumpur. The unique campaign has made Samsung the first technology company in the UAE to do a digital out-of-home activation to create personalised and interactive content relevant to people, delivered in real time.
Considered a courageous, fearless animal, the tiger resonates with the Galaxy brand, which has always proudly defied barriers and dared to push the boundaries of what technology can do. With its new larger-than-life campaign, Samsung is inviting city dwellers to see and feel that vision up close on the street level by blurring the lines between technology and reality; promising once again revolutionary innovations.
Thanks to its powerful night vision, the tiger is the master of the night – Samsung is using this iconic, bold animal in its limited-time 3D experience, mirroring the impressive abilities of the upcoming Galaxy flagship mobile. By channeling the image of the tiger, Samsung also embraces its fiercely innovative past, after over a decade of refusing to play it safe and driving the mobile innovations that shape our world.
Want to win the next Galaxy?
UAE residents also have a chance to win the next Galaxy. To participate, all you need to do is follow these two simple steps.
1) Capture a creative and fun photo or video of yourself posing in front of Tiger in the City billboard at The Beach, JBR Dubai, digital screens above Roxy Cinemas between February 4 anf February 8 from 4pm-10pm
2) Share it on your Instagram account by tagging @SamsungGulf Instagram page and using #BreakTheRules and #SamsungUnpacked hashtags
Find more details on @SamsungGulf's Instagram account page. Winners will be announced on @SamsungGulf’s Instagram channel on February 15.
