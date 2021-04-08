Alexey Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia and General Commissioner of the Russian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Organisers of the Russia Pavilion have unveiled their theme for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Going under the name ‘Creative Mind: Driving the Future’, the pavilion will host an exhibition that will show case everything Russian.

“Russian creativity is unique. Russia has always been an infinite source of great creative minds, inventors, artists and musicians who have been brought to this world over the course of several centuries. From Russian writer Tolstoy, Russian scientist Mendeleev and artists of the Russian avant-garde art scene, Kandinsky and Rodchenko, to the famous engineers Sikorsky and Korolev — they all created something that we cannot imagine our life without. Russian creativity keeps inspiring people around the world today and we want to bring that to Expo 2020 Dubai,” said Alexander Getman, director of the Russia Pavilion.

Alexander explained: “At the Russian Pavilion you will hear stories about Russia’s scientific and cultural heritage. Visitors will see works of the country’s brightest minds behind the latest cutting-edge technologies made in Russia and aimed at making our future better.”

He said the pavilion will be ready in two months’ time. “The ground was broken in January.”

About the design and construction

“A spherical structure will cover an area spanning 4,562.7 square meters and will be 27 metres-high,” he said.

For the record, the Russian pavilion is located within Expo 2020 Dubai’s Mobility District. The pavilion has been designed by architects Tchoban Speech and Simpateca Entertainment Group.

Alexander confirmed construction was progressing well. “It should be completed in agreed time frame in three months. Most of the façade elements will be manufactured using the latest technologies many of which will be used for the first time in the construction of such engineering structures,” he added.

Taking place from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa or South Asia, serving an area with a collective population of nearly three billion and a gross domestic product of more than $7.4 trillion (Dh27.21 trillion).