Dubai: The civic body in the emirate has denied allegations made against a UAE-based company, and confirmed that locally made products do not contain any type of pork derivatives.
Social networking sites across the country recently circulated rumours that the sweets manufacturing company Tiffany contained bacon fat in its product Break Supa.
Dubai Municipality responded to the rumours on Thursday, and denied any existence of pork derivatives in the product.
“The food additive E471 in Break Supa chocolate is made from vegetable oil and authorized for use, according to food additive regulations in the UAE,” said Dubai Municipality.
It further pointed that it the claims were baseless since the product was manufactured in the UAE, which does not produce pork products.