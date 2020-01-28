The new Happiness Street Image Credit:

DUBAI: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it has renamed the Happiness Street and Al Mustaqbal Street in Dubai.

The Happiness Street, which stretches across the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai International Finance Centre, Emirates Towers and Burj Khalifa district, has been renamed as Al Mustaqbal Street while Al Mustaqbal Street, located near the City Walk district, will now be called Happiness Street.

“Al Mustaqbal Street, which extends 9 km, connects Al Majlis Street and Al Meydan Street. Renaming this vital corridor as Al Mustaqbal Street fits well with the scale of entities on both sides of the street such as The Executive Council, World Trade Centre, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai International Finance Centre and several international facilities. It depicts the role of these vital facilities in shaping and building the future,” said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA.

The new Mustaqbal Street

“Happiness Street, which extends from Al Safa Street North to Al Enjaz Street South, is dotted by an array of tourist and recreational facilities such as City Walk and Coca-Cola Arena. Such facilities contribute to the happiness and welfare of citizens, residents and tourists, and the name befits the recent classification of the UAE as home to the happiest people on earth,” added Al Tayer.