RTA donates two buses to remote schools in Thailand Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has donated two buses to take students to school in a remote area of South Thailand.

The contribution, which was coordinated with Dar Al Ber Society, is part of the global contributions of RTA Foundation.

“The gifting of two (15-seater) buses was a gesture of support in easing the mobility of students of Al Ma’aref Al Ahlia Islamic School at a remote village to the South of the Kingdom of Thailand. Food supplies were also distributed to the 1,568 students at the school,” said Mohammad Obaid Al Mulla, Board Member and Chairman of the Higher Committee of RTA Foundation.

“This donation is part of the ongoing global contributions of RTA Foundation. Previous donations included Tuk-Tuks (Rickshaws) to needy families in Egypt, two school buses, and school supplies to 400 students in Tanzania and Uganda.