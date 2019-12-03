New York University Abu Dhabi's Ride for Zayed on Al Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on December 14, 2018. Christopher Pike, www.cpike.com Image Credit: Photo: Christopher Pike, www.cpike.com

Abu Dhabi: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has called upon the UAE community to join the second annual Ride for Zayed cycling event. The event will be held at Al Hudayriat Island on Friday, December 13, between 8am and 12.30pm. Cyclists are invited to complete 101 kilometres, or any distance they are comfortable with.

The event is open to all members of the UAE community. There are a limited number of complimentary bicycles and helmets available on a first come, first served basis. Participants are encouraged to bring a refillable water bottle and their own cycles if possible.

The event comes as part of NYUAD’s commitment to a healthy and active lifestyle. The first Ride for Zayed event was held in 2018, with cyclists riding 100km in celebration of the legacy of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who would have been 100 years of age last year.

Following the success of the 2018 event, NYUAD is now holding the event annually, commemorating the legacy of the founding father of the UAE. This year the course has been extended to 101km, in honour of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.