Rent out underutilised items and make money with Life4Rent

What if you could make some money from those things we all have lying around the house – hardly used electronics or gadgets, home decor or luxury items bought for a special occasion, or that bit of exercise equipment collecting dust in storage? That’s what Life4Rent, an innovative rent anything marketplace offers you, a chance to earn a little money from the stuff you already own.
“Life4Rent was created to address a global shift in how people think about ownership, access, and income,” says UAE-based founder of Life4Rent, Dr Hamza Mohammed.
As the cost of living continues to rise worldwide, many individuals and businesses own underutilised assets, while others increasingly need short-term access to those same assets without the heavy capital exposure associated with ownership.
The peer-to-peer marketplace allows users to participate in the sharing economy with ease, providing 17 different categories of structured listings that cover a whole lot more than just household clutter. These include everything from vehicles, parking spots, homes and event spaces to tools, mobility aids, camping gear and office equipment.
“The platform is simple to use and the idea makes a lot of sense, especially for people who want to make some money from items they don’t use. It’s a no-brainer,” says Ibrahim Mohammado, a user in the UAE.
But beyond ease of use, the key focus of the app is to make sure this sharing is as safe, transparent and stress-free as possible for both parties involved.
“Trust is the critical gap between asset owners and renters,” explains Dr Mohammed. “Life4Rent leverages technology to bridge that gap through robust user verification, and an innovative handover and return process.”
That process involves thorough photo documentation at each stage by the owners and the renters, which is then uploaded to and tracked on the app.
“Owners document item condition at pickup, renters confirm collection through barcode scanning, and returns are verified through in-app photo records,” he adds. “These records support fair dispute resolution, while payments are held in escrow and released automatically once the rental cycle is completed.”
Life4Rent isn’t just for individuals and homeowners, but is also geared towards allowing businesses – particularly micro, small and medium businesses – to share their under-used assets to generate income and save on operational costs.
Dr Mohammed says businesses are natural beneficiaries of a reliable rental marketplace. Many SMEs hold idle inventory, often paying for storage and maintenance while assets remain unused. “Life4Rent enables businesses to unlock new revenue streams by listing unused assets through dedicated, branded store pages, supported by bulk listing tools and optional concierge onboarding,” he explains.
What this means is that these businesses can improve asset utilisation, create income and potentially reach new customers, all without disrupting their core operations or requiring any additional investment.
“Life4Rent feels intuitive and well thought-out from first use. It’s easy to navigate and doesn’t complicate the process. It could help make good use of our idle equipment inventory,” says <Need the name> of Duboxx Packaging and Trading, a business user in the UAE.
Life4Rent is envisioned as a global marketplace for promoting smarter consumption on an international scale, and the UAE has proved to be a valuable early market for its launch.
“The UAE’s advanced digital infrastructure, diverse population, and openness to platform-based solutions make it an ideal environment for a trust-driven rental marketplace,” says Dr Mohammed. “Life4Rent aligns naturally with how the UAE already operates digitally, efficiently, and at scale.”
The platform enforces strict rules around prohibited categories and excludes illegal or restricted items, and users will remain responsible for complying with applicable local regulations as the app goes global.
Easy to use and safety-conscious, Life4Rent includes in-app messaging and navigating services, with delivery services soon to come, as well as moderation tools and reporting mechanisms that ensure transparency and compliance.
“The sharing economy itself is not new – it already exists across multiple sectors but access has often been fragmented or limited by trust concerns,” says Dr Mohammed. “Life4Rent was designed to make this model more accessible, safer, and more practical for everyday use.
“By reducing waste, circulating income, and increasing accessibility, the platform helps users make better use of what already exists.”
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.