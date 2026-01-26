Rent out underutilised items and make money with Life4Rent

The peer-to-peer marketplace allows users to participate in the sharing economy with ease, providing 17 different categories of structured listings that cover a whole lot more than just household clutter. These include everything from vehicles, parking spots, homes and event spaces to tools, mobility aids, camping gear and office equipment.

“The platform is simple to use and the idea makes a lot of sense, especially for people who want to make some money from items they don’t use. It’s a no-brainer,” says Ibrahim Mohammado, a user in the UAE.

Trust is crucial

But beyond ease of use, the key focus of the app is to make sure this sharing is as safe, transparent and stress-free as possible for both parties involved.

“Trust is the critical gap between asset owners and renters,” explains Dr Mohammed. “Life4Rent leverages technology to bridge that gap through robust user verification, and an innovative handover and return process.”