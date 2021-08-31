Fakeeh University Hospital experts discuss how women with PCOS can get and stay pregnant

Becoming a mother is one of the most exciting milestones in a woman’s life, but for those with polycystic ovarian syndrome, or PCOS, pregnancy can be illusive or present unforeseen complications.

PCOS is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age with around 20-25 per cent in the GCC suffering from the condition. Women who have PCOS often have trouble conceiving due to the high levels of male hormone androgen produced as a result of the disease, interfering with the process of ovulation.

Concomitant features such as insulin resistance, impaired glucose tolerance, obesity and excess weight can further complicate their journey to motherhood. Research shows women with PCOS are three times more likely to have a miscarriage. They are at risk of developing pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes as well as pregnancy-induced hypertension. With a larger baby, they might also experience a difficult delivery.

Despite the challenges, patients are able to increase their chances of conception and a healthy pregnancy with proper medical care. Tune in on Tuesday, September 7 at 12 noon for a special Gulf News webinar that will explore PCOS’ effect on pregnancy and the treatments.

In this webinar, experts from Fakeeh University Hospital will talk about medication and reproductive technology that help women with PCOS get pregnant and how complications can be managed to ensure a successful delivery.

Join Dr Jayacy Chandrassery Jayankar, Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr Alaa Younus Mohammed, Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and Dr Ahmed A. K. Hassoun, Clinical Professor and Senior Consultant Endocrinologist as they cover all aspects of the topic, including:

• Signs and symptoms of PCOS and why it’s not widely diagnosed

• How PCOS affects the ability to conceive

• Who needs medication and reproductive technology

• Managing risks and complications such as pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes and hypertension

• Tackling premature delivery

• Different types of birthing - normal/C-section/water/hypnobirthing

Experts from Fakeeh University Hospital will also take questions live from the audience during the webinar. Be sure to register here so that you don’t miss out.

