A 19-month-old Egyptian girl who fell from a 10th floor apartment window in Ras Al Khaimah last month has been moved from the intensive care unit ICU of Tawam Hospital in Al Ain to a paediatric ward this week where her condition is said to be improving, according to her father.

Lein Mahmoud Nazeih’s fall was broken by the windscreen of a parked car below the building. The incident happened on February 17. She was airlifted from Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah to Tawam Hospital in Al Ain three days later upon the orders of Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Minister of FNC Affairs, who had formed a team of medical specialists to care for her. Police have issued a number of warnings not to place furniture below unlocked windows or balconies since the incident.