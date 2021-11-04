The new centre will help entrepreneurs set up their business and scale up

Rassal Ahmed, Co-founder and Chairman of RAG (right), Dr Shashi Tharoor, Member of Indian Parliament (centre) and Mohammad Aslam, Co-founder and Managing Director of RAG Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE has always supported start-ups and corporates. Now it’s time they reciprocated. With a vision to build the country as a nation of entrepreneurs, RAG Global Business Hub has launched Business Ecosystem and Business Hub in Dubai. Inaugurated by Dr Shashi Tharoor, Member of Indian Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram and former UN Undersecretary-General for Communications and Public Information, they will lend holistic support to entrepreneurs in the region.

The new centre located at the ground floor of the Al Hilal Bank Building in Al Qusais, Dubai aims to support the company’s ambitious plans to expand its horizon in the face of an increasing demand for corporate service providers who can provide holistic services thereby saving cost and efforts in the process of setting up a company and scaling up. RAG assists entrepreneurs with market research to start with, then help them to get a trade licence, and provide economical office spaces.

“The newly launched ecosystem in Dubai is an extension of our businesses in Qatar, Africa and India,” says Rassal Ahmed, Co-founder and Chairman of RAG. “As a market entry specialist, RAG hand-holds entrepreneurs in their entrepreneurial journey starting with market research, feasibility study, company set-up, office space and is equipped to provide all support services like PRO and visa services all under one umbrella.”

Mohammad Aslam, Co-founder and Managing Director of RAG, adds, “We created Business Ecosystem in response to the growing demand for flexible support services that entrepreneurs want when starting a business. It is designed for individuals from all over the world who wish to set up their companies smoothly, and to realise their dreams.”

Image Credit: Supplied

RAG Global Business Hub carried out a nation-wide Pitch Presentation Competition for undergraduates and postgraduate students. The top two teams – one led by Raghav Bansal of Fraggle representing SP Jain School of Global Management, and the other by Mohammad Faieq of Robosafe representing Canadian University Dubai – were given an opportunity to present in front of dignitaries at the Business Ecosystem launch event at Marriott Hotel, Dubai. Dr Tharoor shared his feedback and encouragement with the students. Other dignitaries and speakers present include P.K. Basheer, Member of Kerala Legislative Assembly, Dr Puthur Rahman, President of Indian Social Club, and P.A. Ibrahim Haji, Co-chairman – Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Chairman of PACE Group.

The launch also saw international dignitaries such as Lee Cockerell, former executive vice president of operations for the Walt Disney World Resort, USA, Nik Gowing, founder of Thinking the Unthinkable and former news presenter at BBC World News, UK, and Dr Azad Moopen, Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, speaking virtually to the audience present.

The event witnessed the launch of RAG Global Business Hub’s three other projects: an entrepreneurs’ app named RAG Biz, RAG Properties, and RAG Wellness and Business Tourism. The unique entrepreneur’s mobile app is a platform for people to know more, achieve more and do more. The app helps to also earn more through its referral programme. As part of its expansion plan, RAG is in the process of setting up its next Business Hub on Shaikh Zayed Road in Dubai in 2022 focused on launching entrepreneurs one person at a time.

RAG Global Business Hub’s Business Ecosystem also helps entrepreneurs get the benefit of the global network. The network includes Europe-based companies like Stratagem Partners, TruthSayers, Beat Consult, Centigo, and Thinking the Unthinkable to name a few and includes consultants associated with the World Economic Forum.

Connect to the consultants and know more about how to be a part of the global network at globalhub@ragroup.ae