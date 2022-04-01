Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek, which was the first five star hotel to open in Dubai, has been serving iftar for more than 40 years. This year’s events include an outdoor venue with sunset views over the creek and a new premium iftar at the legendary Persian restaurant Shabestan.
The hotel’s traditional iftar will take place on the creek view terrace, an indoor and outdoor venue with views of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai’s old quarter and the charming creek. Guests can enjoy international and traditional dishes with a live BBQ, Persian station and Ouzi station taking centre stage of the buffet.
The dessert buffet will include a mix of sweet treats including Um Ali, date pudding and Arabian sweets. The buffet will have Arabian specialties throughout and will be served daily from sunset with doors opening at 6.30pm. The iftar is available for just Dh245 per person
A new addition to this year’s offering is the premium iftar experience at Shabestan. The famous Persian restaurant is known as a bucket list dining experience in Dubai and has been open for more than 40 years. The recipes, which have been passed down through three generations of chefs, are traditional and known for their exceptional quality. Guests can choose from a set menu for one, two or four people with prices starting at Dh285. Shabestan also boasts beautiful sunset views across the creek.
The hotel will also offer a suhour, available daily after iftar from Dh155 per person. This will include traditional a la carte dishes such as mixed grill, mezze and Arabian breads.
Iftar on the Creek
Served daily from sunrise | Doors open at 6.30pm
Dh245 per person
For reservations, email Booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com or call 04 205 7033
Premium iftar at Shabestan
Served daily from sunset. Doors open at 6.30pm
Set menu for one: Dh285 | Set menu for two: Dh550 | Set menu for four: Dh950
For reservations, email Booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com or call 04 205 7033
Suhour on the Creek
Served daily after iftar
Dh155 per person
For reservations, email Booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com 04 205 7033
