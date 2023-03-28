Dubai: The Dubai Quran Reciters Event, held within the Ramadan Dubai initiative 1444 AH, organised by the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department under the motto “With whom we care about”, celebrated a number of well-known Quran Reciters visiting Dubai to commemorate the nights of Ramadan.
The department honoured reciters Sheikh Adel Abdullah Rayan as well as Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bandar Bin Balila from Saudi Arabia while hosting them in the first week of the holy month.
Dr. Omar Mohammed Al Khateeb, General Coordinator of the Ramadan Dubai Initiative 1444 AH, said: “The Dubai Quran Reciters event falls within the activities of theRamadan Dubai Initiative, initiated under the generous auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The Department hosts a collection of renowned readers from outside and inside the UAE with the objective of commemorating and enriching the nights of Ramadan in Tarawih and night prayers (qiyam) following the Sunnah of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), by performing Tarawih and night prayers and listening reverently to recitations of the Holy Qur’an in the most tranquil voices in the Islamic world.”
Al Khateeb said: “This year, Dubai Quran Reciters hosts 84 readers from inside and outside the UAE, in eight different mosques, specifically Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Mosque in Zabeel-1, Sheikha / Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum Mosque in Zabeel, Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mosque in Business Bay and Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mosque (Al Hudaiba area) and Al Qasr Mosque (Hatta area), the ten readings mosque (Mohammed Khamis Al Badi) in Mirdif, Al Walidain Mosque in Mamzar (Maktoum Centres students) as well as Hussein Ali Yateem Mosque in Al Barsha South (Maktoum Centers Students), along with Expo City Dubai.