Dubai: Obaid Sultan Twairesh — former editor-in-chief of Al Itihad newspaper, former director-general of the Department of Planning in Umm Al Quwain and former acting municipal manager of the municipality of Umm Al Quwain — passed away in Germany on Saturday after a long battle with illness.
The UAE Journalists’ Association has mourned the death of Twairesh. The association’s board offered its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased former mediaperson.
Twairesh was known for his professionalism and influence in the Emirati media sector. He had played a major role in shaping the media landscape of the country throughout his long association with the industry. He had started his career in 1980 as an editor with the Foreign News section at Al Itihad newspaper after graduating from Baghdad University in 1979 with Political Science and Economics.
He moved to the financial and administrative affairs, where he achieved many successes before returning to the editorial section at the Al Itihad office in Dubai.
He was the director of the Al Itihad office in Sharjah for many years.
In 1991, Twairesh was made the managing editor at Al Itihad. In 1996, he became the editor-in-chief of the newspaper, a post he held until 1999.
Twairesh covered many major events in the Gulf region like the attack on the oil tankers during the Iraq-Iran war. He supervised the purchase of a new printing press for Al Itihad newspaper. In March 1996, Al Itihad became the first local publication to launch an online version.