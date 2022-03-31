Visionary leader and business stalwart Easa Saleh Al Gurg has passed away, leaving an enduring legacy in the business world along with his significant contributions towards building the foundation of the UAE as a member of the Trucial States Development Board.

According to the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, he embarked on a journey of success more than six decades ago with preparedness, foresight and strategy. “At the group, these have led to the path of growth and continued progress, creating a multi-dimensional conglomerate with businesses in retail, building and construction, industrial and real estate. Al Gurg’s commitment to operational excellence is also evident in Group’s enduring joint venture partnerships like Al Gurg Unilever, Siemens, Al Gurg Fosroc, Al Gurg Smollan, Akzo Nobel Decorative Paints, Siemens Healthcare and Siemens Mobility,” a statement said.

Besides his business interests, he has also played a significant role in shaping the history of the UAE as a member of the Deliberative Committee of the Trucial States Development Office. In 1971, he was appointed as the Executive Director of the Trucial States Development Board.

He was Ambassador to the UK and the Republic of Ireland from 1991 till 2009. Al Gurg was awarded CBE (Commander in the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 1990. He has also been honoured by Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late President of the UAE, with the Order of Zayed II in 1997, the highest civilian order in the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to express his condolences: "Our deepest condolences to the family of Easa Saleh Al Gurg, to the Dubai people and the entire UAE on the death of the first Emirati banker, one of the key Emirati diplomatic figures. He was one of the most important men in our national economy and one of the owners of charitable and humanitarian societies in the country. We pray to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy upon him and rest his soul in eternal peace".

Besides his immense contribution to the nation and its growth; Al Gurg created an enduring legacy of philanthropy. Having been involved with charitable work for several decades, he believed that setting up the Al Gurg Charity Foundation was the best decision he had ever taken.