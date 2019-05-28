The initiatives to kick off under the directives of the UAE President

Abu Dhabi: The Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE President has approved the funding of a number of new projects for the country, valued at Dh900 million.

The effort comes in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the support of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and the monitoring of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The launch took place during the committee’s meeting held at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, led by Jabr Mohammad Ghanim Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Court.

The meeting’s participants also discussed the progress of the Mohammad Bin Zayed Residential City Project and the Shaikh Khalifa Central Hospital in Fujairah, as well as future road projects, including the construction of a road between Wadi Al Qor, the Al Habbab Roundabout and Nizwa Road, along with the Dubai-Hatta Road and the Sharjah-Kalba Road.