Over the two years since its launch, the online gaming platform has built up a passionate community of players across the UAE, thanks to an ever-expanding series of games, prizes and promotions. The feedback received through the platform’s social channels has helped inform and develop the content offered.

The platform now has two stores at the airport – one in the arrivals hall and the other in Sky Park, which can be visited by passengers departing from or arriving to the country. Additionally, Dream Island has been integrated at MBME kiosks across the UAE, giving players the chance to top up their accounts using either cash or debit/credit card. The platform’s website offers guidance to the nearest MBME kiosk.

“The stores came as an extension of our business line and hopefully Dream Island will extend in different ways and grow bigger and bigger in the near future,” says a spokesperson for the platform.

While online remains the platform’s primary focus, thanks to increasing engagement, Dream Island is in the process of creating exclusive incentives for players taking part through its physical locations.

Scratch and win

There are currently four categories of scratch card running in the Dream Island stores.

• 2Win offers a jackpot of Dh2,222 on a spend of Dh2.

• Khamsa wa Kamiss gives players the chance to win Dh5,555 on a Dh5 ticket.

• Find the Fortune provides Dh10 ticketholders with a chance to take home Dh50,000.

• Finally, there is Lucky 7, which offers a mammoth Dh1-million jackpot to one lucky winner, on the back of a Dh50 ticket.

One of the biggest draws for Dream Island fans is a regular carousel of limited-time promotions, where fans stand a chance to win cash prizes by playing their favourite games.

Today’s promos

Hulm, a popular themed virtual scratch card game, provides players with a bonus, depending on the winning amount, as well as the opportunity to participate and share with other winners the massive Dh150,000 from the prize pool.

For those who haven’t downloaded the Dream Island app yet – good news. For a limited time, downloading the app on iOS or Android gets you Dh12 worth of free credit to try out the platform’s different games.

Meanwhile, there is an exclusive offline promotion. Buy two scratch cards – worth any amount – and get one 2Win card free.

Football fans – this one’s for you

Watchers of the beautiful game have a lot to look forward to on Dream Island. “Dream Island is always up to date and well prepared for international events – especially football,” says the platform’s spokesperson.

“You can predict the results of significant tournaments and games taking place around the world – if your results are right, you can win a cash prize.”

Last year’s Euro 2020 tournament proved a big draw for footy fans on the platform, which expects to see significant Fifa World Cup-driven traffic when the showpiece tournament kicks off in Qatar this November.

Winning stories

Perhaps the greatest incentive to give Dream Island a try is the stories of its winners. Zaheer Abbas, a Dubai-based delivery driver, was one of the lucky ones to strike it big. He won Dh10,000 while playing hulm under a wild kingdom theme – off the back of a Dh5 scratch card.

When the Dream Island team spoke to him, Abbas expressed his profound gratitude. “These are the moments we are working for – and the purpose of the whole network,” says the spokesperson.

Another winner, Alamgir Dost Muhammed was one of the earliest to get lucky at the Dream Island store in Abu Dhabi Airport. The Pakistani was drawn in by the concept of the store and fascinated by the sales team’s hospitality. He won Dh822 scratching a Dh2 card.