Abu Dhabi: During the Papal flight to Abu Dhabi from Rome on Sunday, Pope Francis presented to members of the accompanying media copies of an icon made at the Monastery of Bose in Italy, carrying a message for young people.
It was distributed by the Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, Paolo Ruffini,
“It’s on the theme of dialogue between the old and the young,” the Pope told the journalists. “I care deeply about this topic, and I think it’s a challenge”.
On the back is inscribed an extract from remarks in October 2018 by the Pope when he was asked “what would you say to young people who want to have confidence in life, who wish to build for themselves a future to the height of their dreams?”
The extract reads: “This icon bears a young monk, carrying the elderly one on his shoulders. He carries forward the dreams of the elderly man... A youth who is capable of carrying the dreams of the elderly man, and take them forward and allow them to flourish.”