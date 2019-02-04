They initially decided to take their older 13-year-old daughter Katie and 10-year-old son Chris, but his twin brother Michael was out of the question. The boy had suffered severe injury at birth and hence was suffering from cerebral palsy. His body overheats outside and he has to be catheterized every four hours. However, eventually they decided to take him, it was a risk. And they got their miracle. As the Pope’s car moved on the tarmac, he sighted the young boy in the crowd, stopped, got out and blessed the child. The family could not hold back their tears, as the world watched choked with emotion.