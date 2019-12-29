Emirates Post has announced that customers can renew their PO Box subscriptions starting today and encourages them to do so before 29 February 2020. Customers can renew their PO Box at any Emirates Post Customer Happiness Centre, via the website www.epg.gov.ae or the EPG Mobile Services app. Customers have the opportunity as from now to subscribe for three years instead of one. Customers living in a villa across the UAE, can choose MyHome and have their mail delivered once or twice a week - based on the subscription package - to a dedicated PO Box installed at their villa gate or door. Customers can opt to keep their existing PO Box number when upgrading to MyHome subscriptions. Image Credit:

Dubai: Emirates Post has announced that customers can renew their PO Box subscriptions starting Sunday till February 29, 2020. Customers can renew their PO Box at any Emirates Post Customer Happiness Centres, via the website www.epg.gov.ae or the EPG Mobile Services app. From now on they can subscribe for three years, instead of one.

Customers living in a villa across the UAE can choose MyHome and have their mail delivered once or twice a week - based on the subscription package - to a dedicated PO Box installed at their villa gate or door. They can opt to keep their existing PO Box number when upgrading to MyHome subscriptions.

Individuals with PO Box subscriptions can customise the way in which they receive their mail based on the subscription type. They can have a PO Box at an Emirates Post Customer Happiness Centre or PO Box shelter nearest to one’s home or work address. Mail can also be delivered to a dedicated PO Box within a participating residential building with a set of mailboxes at reception.

In an attempt to make the PO Box renewal process more convenient for corporate entities, Emirates Post is enabling companies to link their PO Box subscription period to the validity of their trade license. The system will now link the expiry date of the PO Box to the expiration date of the commercial license.

Commenting on the announcement, Obaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Post Group said, “Emirates Post is constantly looking at strengthening and improving its product offering and logistical solutions in line with the needs and wants of our customers. Giving companies the option of linking their PO Box subscription directly to their trade licence expiry date is in response to feedback received from our corporate customers.”

He added, “As the industry evolves, so do the needs of our customers and we are investing in our postal and courier solutions to provide more value-added services across our portfolio. We invite customers to continue to share their feedback so we can ensure that our offerings continue to combine convenience and efficiency. We look forward to announcing additional solutions and enhancements to our PO Box offerings in the near future.”

Companies can subscribe to Emirates Post’s Ezimail and have their mail delivered directly to the office location of choice. There are three delivery options: Gold - allowing for six days a week, Silver - allowing for three days a week and Bronze - for one day during the week.