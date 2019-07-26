Collectors are only too happy to share the history of their collections with visitors

Mohammad Esmail checks a collection of coins at Oasis Antique in Sharjah’s Souq Al Masqoof. Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News

Numismatics, which is the study or collection of currency, including coins, tokens, paper money and related objects, has quite a following in the UAE. From professional numismatists to hobby collectors and antique traders, everyone has a special coin or banknote they cherish. Staff photographer Atiq Ur Rehman finds currency of every vintage with collectors in Dubai and Sharjah.

Hassan Buseem, a collector of old coins, at Oasis Antique in Sharjah’s Souq Al Masqoof. Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News

From a Ming dynasty Kuan note to the world’s biggest and smallest banknotes and coins of every shape and size, they have it all.

Collectors Saeed Solaiman and Hassan Mohammad Ali Ebrahim at Al Zabarjad Antiques in Souq Al Masqoof Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News

What’s more, these collectors are only too happy to share the history of their collections with visitors.Numismatics, which is the study or collection of currency, including coins, tokens, paper money and related objects, has quite a following in the UAE.

A Sung dynasty printing plate dating back to 960-1127 AD. Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News

From professional numismatists to hobby collectors and antique traders, everyone has a special coin or banknote they cherish. Staff photographer Atiq Ur Rehman finds currency of every vintage with collectors in Dubai and Sharjah.

Saeed Sulaiman takes a closer look at a coin at Al Zabarjad Antiques in Sharjah’s Souq Al Masqoof. Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News

Ramkumar displays (right) smallest note from Romania (27.4x38mm) and a Philippine peso worth 100,000. Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News

From a Ming dynasty Kuan note to the world’s biggest and smallest banknotes and coins of every shape and size, they have it all.

Ramkumar of Numisbing in Deira displays a Ming dynasty 1 Kuan note issued in 1368AD (left) and a Yuan dynasty 2 Kuan note. Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News

What’s more, these collectors are only too happy to share the history of their collections with visitors.history of their collections with visitors.

Anthony Godinho displays the world’s biggest banknote from Malaysia along with his collection of old Indian notes. Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News