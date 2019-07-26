Numismatics, which is the study or collection of currency, including coins, tokens, paper money and related objects, has quite a following in the UAE. From professional numismatists to hobby collectors and antique traders, everyone has a special coin or banknote they cherish. Staff photographer Atiq Ur Rehman finds currency of every vintage with collectors in Dubai and Sharjah.
From a Ming dynasty Kuan note to the world’s biggest and smallest banknotes and coins of every shape and size, they have it all.
