Saudi Arabian perfume brand Abdul Samad Al Qurashi is offering unprecedented deals and promotions as part of its UAE National Day celebrations. One of the oldest perfume retailers in Saudi Arabia, Abdul Samad Al Qurashi has built a strong presence in the UAE over the past 25 years, both online and offline with more than 70 stores in the country.
“We take pride in being present in the UAE,” says Abdulmajid Al Qurashi, Chief Commercial Officer at Abdul Samad Al Qurashi. “We don’t think of the UAE as just a market we expanded into; it exemplifies our identity. The UAE is a futuristic nation and at the same time, it combines both heritage and expertise. It taught us persistence and pushed us to master the science of perfumery through innovation, cutting-edge technology and hard work.”
Renowned for authentic and luxurious Arabian and oil-based perfumes such as the Al Qurashi blend, Body Musk and Safari Extreme, Abdul Samad Al Qurashi specializes in oud fragrances and incense and its products are widely available across the GCC.
As part of the UAE National Day promotions, the brand is offering up to 50 per cent off across more than 200 items on its website, app as well as in-store. From oil perfumes and incense to body oud that hydrates the skin and bestselling hair oil such as Jadayel, a wide range of products are up for grabs at discounted prices until December 11.
Pick and choose intense fragrances such as Deer Musk or Musk Al Oud from its e-store. If you are a fan of spray perfumes, go for Khashab Al Oud, Black Incense, Body Musk or any of the Safari range. And don’t forget to get your hands on perfumed incense like Agarwood Cardamom, Maamoul Al Qurashi or Agarwood Oud Al Oud to make your home fragrant and inviting.
Make this National Day holidays more fragrant with special offers from Abdul Samad Al Qurashi