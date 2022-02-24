Abu Dhabi: Unvaccinated individuals who wish to enter Abu Dhabi emirate must present a negative PCR test result taken within the UAE.
Taking to its social media channels, authorities at the Al Hosn App reminded that PCR test results which are taken abroad will not grant access to Abu Dhabi emirate, even if they meet the 96-hour validity period requirement when presented at the borders.
“Kindly note that to enter Abu Dhabi, you need to present a negative PCR test result valid for 96 hours [which has been] taken within the UAE. A PCR test taken abroad is not considered valid for entering Abu Dhabi,” Al Hosn App said. Al Hosn App is the UAE’s official vaccine registry and PCR test record platform.
The requirement for unvaccinated individuals to present PCR test results with 96-hour validity has been effective since December 30, 2021.
Vaccinated individuals
Fully vaccinated individuals – people who have received all doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots on schedule – need not present PCR test results to enter Abu Dhabi, as long as they green status on Al Hosn App.
Additional EDE scans
All individuals entering the emirate must also undergo EDE scans at the Abu Dhabi border, regardless of their vaccination status. This additional measure is designed to rapidly detect potential COVID-19 cases at entry points to the emirate, further enhancing precautionary measures.