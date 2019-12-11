Plan applicable to fines worth Dh1,000 or more

Ajman: Ajman Police has launched an initiative to facilitate the payment of traffic fines in installments with no interest rates for a whole year.

The initiative is in collaboration with Emirates Islamic Bank.

The installment plan is applicable to fines worth Dh1,000 and more.

A driver with a fine of Dh1,000 and more can pay them through a credit card issued by the Emirates Islamic Bank, for which the bank won’t charge any interest and will turn it into installments payable over a period of one year.