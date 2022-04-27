For those looking to bring about a positive change for themselves and their loved ones, Mahzooz, the first UAE weekly live draw that offers life-changing opportunities, can make their dreams come true. If becoming a millionaire has always been your dream, you could be one Mahzooz draw away.

Beside giving you a chance to become a millionaire this Eid, Mahzooz has added an exclusive Mega Raffle Draw, where one lucky participant can drive off in a brand-new 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8, 5.6L Engine. All those who participate in Mahzooz during the holy month of Ramadan will automatically enter the Ramadan Mega Raffle Draw .

To date, Mahzooz, which means lucky in Arabic, has given away more than Dh190 million in prize money, has created 22 millionaires, and has made over 160,000 participants richer all while actively giving back to the community through its solid network of partnering NGOs.

How to participate in Mahzooz?

For a chance of being the next millionaire, simply go to https://www.mahzooz.ae/en, create an account, click Buy Now, pay Dh35 to buy a water bottle that will be donated to hydrate those in need, and choose five numbers in one line.

Each bottle makes you eligible for an entry in the Grand Draw that gives you the chance of winning the top prize of Dh10 million. You can also multiply your chances by buying more than one water bottle.

How do I win the Dh10 million?

To be the Grand Prize winner, you need to match your five chosen numbers with the five winning numbers. If you end up matching four numbers, you as well as others who have chosen the same numbers could win Dh1 million divided among the winners. If you strike three out of five winning numbers, you will win Dh350.

What else do I win?

For the same participation worth Dh35, you will also enter a raffle draw and get the opportunity to become one of three Mahzooz’s guaranteed Dh100,000 winners. But this is not all.

To make Eid Al Fitr extra special, Mahzooz has added an exclusive Mega Raffle Draw, as mentioned earlier, where one lucky participant can win a brand-new 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8, 5.6L Engine. All those who participate in Mahzooz during the holy month of Ramadan will automatically enter the Ramadan Mega Raffle Draw.

Where and when does the draw take place?

Hosted by Lebanese TV personality, Wissam Braidy, Indian model, presenter and entrepreneur, Aishwarya Ajit, and Emirati presenters Ali Al Khajeh and Mozah Al Ameri, the weekly draws are live-streamed from the Mahzooz studios in Dubai and Abu Dhabi every Saturday at 9pm on https://www.mahzooz.ae/en and on @MyMahzooz on Facebook and YouTube. On Saturday April 30, the live show will feature the one-off extra draw to celebrate Eid Al Fitr and will give away a new 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8, 5.6L Engine to one lucky winner as a special Eid gift.