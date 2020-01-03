Big Ticket raffle draw on August 3 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: Mohammad Hassan from Pakistan living in Sharjah became the new multimillionaire of Big Ticket raffles after winning Dh20 million in the latest Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening.

“Don’t tell me it is me,” was what Mohammad had to say when Richard from Big Ticket told him he has just won the bumper prize of Dh20million.

“Are you sure? Are you kidding me? I need something to trust you. This could be a prank call,” he continued.

Last month a Filipina nurse living in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi for the last eight years won Dh 12 million Big Ticket draw.

Anabelle Manalastas Dela Cruz, 33, from Central Luzon in Philippines was named as the winner of the bumper prize money of Dh12 million