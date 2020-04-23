Three metro stations on the Green Line will remain closed for two weeks starting March 31. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: As part of easing movement restrictions in Dubai, the metro will start operations in the emirate.

Dubai Metro will operate starting April 26, Sunday, and will run from 7am to 11pm. Passenger numbers per cabin will be restricted while all passengers must wear masks.

• Public transport services, including Dubai metro services, will be resumed from Sunday 26 April. The normal tariff system will be reintroduced. Precautionary measures will continue to be followed and there will be specific guidelines for passengers.

• Red and green line metro services will operate between 7.00 am and 11.00 pm.

• Preventive measures should be strictly followed by all passengers and staff in metros, taxis and buses and at public transport stations including maintaining physical distance and wearing face masks.

• Only two passengers are allowed in one taxi.

• Water transport, tram, limousine, and car sharing services will continue to be suspended.

Paid parking

Starting Sunday 26 April, public parking will be a paid service from 8.00 am to 6.00 pm, and from 8.00 pm until 12.00 midnight.

According to the announcement, Dubai Metro service hours will be from 7.00 am to 11.00 pm from Saturday to Thursday, and from 10.00 am to 11.00 pm on Friday.

As for public buses, they will be operating on normal timetables during the day from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm. A total of 13 bus routes (8, 10, 12, A13, 17, 24, C01, C07, F18, F21, F34, F43 and X23) will be offering services at a frequency of 30 minutes after that between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am. These routes will serve 19 public and private hospitals namely: Rashid Hospital in Oud Metha, Iranian Hospital in Al Wasl, Zulekha Hospital in Al Qusais; Dubai Hospital on Al Khaleej Road, Deira; Baraha Hospital in Al Baraha, Deira; Latifa Hospital in Al Jadaf NMC Hospital in Al Qusais; American Hospital in Oud Metha; and the Saudi German Hospital in Al Barsha.

Additionally, the routes will serve several hospitals in Healthcare City, including Emirates Specialty Hospital, Dubai Dental Hospital, BR Medical Suites, Sapphire Day Surgery Centre, American Heart Center, Dr Riadh Hospital, Emirates Integra Medical & Surgery Centre, Mediclinic City Hospital and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital.