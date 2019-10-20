Abu Dhabi: A total of 5,453 items have been recalled from markets in Abu Dhabi this year for failing to comply with safety and quality requirements, the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) announced in a statement.

The recall spanned a wide variety of products, including cosmetics that contained too much lead, heaters with unsafe heating elements and skincare products without labels.

Between January 1 and September 30, the authority inspected more than 56,900 items, and ordered for 2,201 to be corrected. In addition, the QCC verified the accuracy of 7,454 legal measuring instruments, and the quantity validities of 15,400 pre-packaged products from 555 factories and suppliers.

“The inspection campaigns come as part of the council’s ongoing efforts to achieve its vision of improving quality infrastructure,” said Sultan Al Mehairi, spokesperson for the QCC.

The inspection operations also included a range of household electrical appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, cooking appliances, grills and ovens, as well as personal care products such as shavers.