Abu Dhabi: Four students from New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) have been awarded prestigious global scholarships to further their studies at top schools around the globe.

Class of 2019 senior Amal Badri, 21, from the UAE, currently majoring in mechanical engineering, has been awarded the UAE Fulbright Scholarship and will pursue a masters at Penn State University following her graduation from NYUAD in May. She is NYUAD’s second UAE Fulbright Scholar.

“As a Fulbright Scholar, I will have the opportunity to pursue the country’s vision for the youth and for education through cultural exchange between the US and the UAE. I’ll focus my research on nanotechnology at one of US’s top engineering schools, in hopes of promoting this field in my country,” said Badri.

Class of 2018 alumna Hannah Taylor from the US, and Class of 2019 senior Filip Karan from Croatia, have been selected as recipients of the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship, supporting graduate studies at one of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Programmes in the European Union.

Yazan Al Ajlouni, 22, from Jordan, has been awarded the Bseisu Cambridge Scholarship, administered by the The Amjad & Suha Bseisu Foundation and the Cambridge Trust, to pursue a MPhil at the University of Cambridge.