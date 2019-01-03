I have worked in a company for more than six years. One month ago my company terminated my unlimited labour contract but it insists that I work for a notice period for three months as per the contract. I left the company immediately; my company via email still requested me to work for the notice period. As per the UAE labour law, does the employee whose service has been arbitrary terminated need to work for a notice period? My company used to pay for every employee working in a notice period only basic salary not full salary — according to my company this is as per UAE labour law. My company provided me with a written termination but I refused to sign. My company forwarded the termination letter via email, in this case does the termination via email and without the consent and reply of the employee considered legal. Please advise.