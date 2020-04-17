It is still a good idea to wash hands thoroughly and regularly

Washington: Experts have adressed the concerns about spread of the pandemic through mail and parcels.

There is no evidence that the new coronovrius, COVID-19, is spreading through mail or parcels, Associated Press quoted the World Health Organisation and US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention as saying on Thursday.

In most cases, COVID-19 is spread from droplets carrying th virus when an infected person coughs or sneezes, which are trasnmitted via air or surfaces to people nearby or in direct contact.