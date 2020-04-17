Washington: Experts have adressed the concerns about spread of the pandemic through mail and parcels.
There is no evidence that the new coronovrius, COVID-19, is spreading through mail or parcels, Associated Press quoted the World Health Organisation and US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention as saying on Thursday.
In most cases, COVID-19 is spread from droplets carrying th virus when an infected person coughs or sneezes, which are trasnmitted via air or surfaces to people nearby or in direct contact.
Health experts say the risks are very low that COVID-19 will remain on envelopes or packages and infect anyone who handles them. It is still a good idea to wash hands thoroughly and regularly and avoid touching face after handling deliveries, said the AP report.