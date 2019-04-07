Car plate No. 12 W was sold for a whopping Dh4million in a Dubai plate number auction on Saturday. Image Credit: Supplied / RTA

Dubai: Car plate number 12 W was sold for a whopping Dh4 million (about $1.09 million) here.

This was followed by the plate No. 20 Z, which sold for Dh2.76 million during a Dubai auction on Saturday.

The total revenue of the 101st plate numbers public auction organised by Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), reached Dh23.47 million, which the agency attributed to the good turn out buyers.

The number plate 222 Z got the thir highest bid of Dh1.75 million.

In this public auction, RTA offered 90 distinctive two, three, four and five digits for the distinctive vehicle plate numbers of the codes I-J-K-L-M-N-P-Q-R-S-T-W-Z.

RTA, with the introduction of distinctive vehicle number plates through public and online auctions, encourages healthy competition among potential bidders as the numbers represent special dates, events, aspirations, or important landmarks in their lives.