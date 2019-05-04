ABU DHABI: Dr Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC), met Helene Quilter, Secretary of Defence of New Zealand, and her accompanying delegation at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The FNC speaker commenced the meeting by first expressing her condolences to the government of New Zealand and its people, and the families of the victims of the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch. She praised the New Zealand government’s actions carried out to stand by the families of the victims following the violent terrorist attack. Dr Al Qubaisi affirmed that the UAE’s stance towards ending crises, both regionally and globally, is through political and diplomatic solutions. She said the UAE is a model for tolerance and co-existence, noting that the country was the first in the world to form a Ministry of Tolerance. Quilter lauded the status of Emirati women, especially regarding their empowerment and the raising of their representation to 50 per cent within the FNC for the next parliamentary session.