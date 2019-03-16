DUBAI: Dubai has just got a new vehicle testing and registration centre which can accommodate about 1,800 vehicles per day, with each bay capable of handling 25 vehicles per hour.

The Al Mutakamela Vehicle Testing and Registration Centre at Al Quoz, Dubai, which spans an area of 140,000 square metres, is the largest of its kind the emirate. Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), inaugurated the centre in the presence of Abdullah Yousuf Al Ali, CEO of Licensing Agency and Yahya Al Qalam, Vice-President and CEO of Al Qalam Vehicles Centre.

He toured the facilities of the centre which provides services relating to vehicle testing and registration, vehicle insurance, number plates, vehicle testing for export, washing, repair and painting, tyre repair, electric and AC repair.

Al Tayer inspected the six testing bays of different sizes together with the bikes testing bay. He also visited the service lounge and reviewed the additional services provided. The centre is open from 7am to 7pm, Saturday to Thursday.

Al Tayer also reviewed the vehicle testing steps starting with the receiving of the vehicle and photographing of number plates.

Communication is established with the Traffic System from the moment the vehicle enters the testing bay.