Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) will launch its Private Education Strategy 2022-2024, on Wednesday, March 16, the authority announced today.
The strategy aims at boosting efforts to develop a clear roadmap for private education institutions in Sharjah, whose operations are directly and indirectly linked to the authority.
The strategy comes in line with the goals of the emirate and its educational projects, that aim at delivering outstanding educational outputs and improving the quality of education. The key focus will fall on private education institutions, including schools, kindergartens and training institutes, as well as strategic partners who are involved in private education, educational and administrative professionals, and guardians of students.
The launch of 2022-2024 strategy highlights the role of private schools in transferring and advancing knowledge in Sharjah and the UAE as key partners of the education community. The authority also aims to develop a roadmap for establishing a unique education system through supportive and effective mechanisms, as well as building a creative and scientifically distinct generation founded on values of innovation, positivity, cooperation, integrity, accountability and transparency.
The initiative is in line with the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the overall development goals of Sharjah and the UAE. It focuses on upgrading the education system and regulating the private education sector in the emirate. The new step is believed to introduce innovative methods and educational practices to ensure development of the private education system.