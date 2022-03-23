Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipal Council and Sharjah City Municipality inaugurated Muwaileh Park on an area of 7,400 square metres on Wednesday.
The opening of the new park comes in line with the population and urban growth in the Muwaileh commercial district, and in implementation of the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to increase green areas in the city and provide facilities for residents and visitors.
The park has a cultivated area of about 3,300 square metres. It is decorated with more than 4,000 flowers and cultivated with more than 2,200 seedlings. It has a children’s play area with a rubber floor. It also has a rubber track for walking and running, a multi-use playground and a fountain.
The municipality has provided 40 seats for the park visitors to allow them to relax and enjoy the atmosphere.