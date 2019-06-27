Abu Dhabi. Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (Doh) has announced the development of a comprehensive oral health policy. The policy is aligned with the regulator’s commitment to develop an oral health care system that adheres to the highest levels of effectiveness and efficiency, and is accessible to all residents across the emirate. Dr Omniyat Al Hajri, Director of Public Health Division at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre which follows Department of Health, said: “Oral health stands as one of the Department of Health’s top priorities. Through this new policy, we aim to improve oral health within the population of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by focusing on those who are most susceptible to oral and dental disease and providing them with the highest quality of health care services.” More than 85,000 cases of periodontal diseases were diagnosed in adults over the age of 18 that were also Thiqa-insurance card holders, equivalent to 27 cases per 100 individuals in 2017. A total of 134,110 cases of tooth decay were also recorded among the same category, equating to 48 cases per 100 individuals. Among children under the age of 18, the proportion of gum diseases recorded was 10 cases per 100 individuals, while the number of caries saw an increase, with an incidence of 44 per 100 individuals of the same category.