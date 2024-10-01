The offices of SG IVS Global Attestation Centre currently located at Rooms 102, 103 and 104 in Business Atrium, Oud Metha.

From Monday, the Centre will relocate to office no 302 and 104 in Al Nasr Central, Oud Metha, the notification on the company’s website said.

“The building is located at the end of the Nasr Club, on the left side of the roundabout,” the company said in the notification to the applicants.

The company also announced that it will remain closed on Saturday, October 5 as part of the relocation process.

The Consul General urged all Indian expats requiring attestation services to take note of the new address and plan accordingly to avoid inconvenience. “We will be announcing this on our website and social media channels also,” he said.

Bigger premises

Providing more details, a spokesperson of the Consulate’s Press Wing said: “The current space they have is roughly 4,000 sqft, and the new premises would be 6,400 sqft. Now, applicants will have sufficient space to sit down, go through the papers, and wait for their turns. We will have more space if we need to increase the number of counters in the future.”

He said the consulate processes on an average 250 attestation services per day. “The number can go up to 400 also on some days. We try to process everything within a maximum of 48 hours.”

The service categories offered at the centre include: attestation, affidavit, power of attorney, will, company document, certificate genuineness verification etc.

The appointment booking system through the website of SGIVS will remain the same, with provisions for regular appointment and premium appointment, which is provided for a higher charge to get the documents attested on the same day.

The spokesperson pointed out that the new location is within a kilometre from the old location and the applicants depending on Dubai Metro can continue to use the same Metro station in Oud Metha.

Home services

Home Services are provided by the Consulate for medical cases and aged applicants who are unable to visit the attestation centre. Such applicants can email the request to vcppt.dubai@mea.gov.in with a copy to attestation.dubai@mea.gov.in for availing of home services, the Consulate said on its website.

Grievances redressal

If applicants have any grievance or suggestions regarding the services or amenities at the outsourcing centre, they can use the Feedback Forms available at the centre (in Hindi, English and other Indian languages) to convey the same to the Consulate. Completed Feedback Forms may be deposited in the Feedback Boxes provided by the Consulate at the centre, the mission added.

The Consul General of India is scheduled to inaugurate the new premises of the attestation centre on Monday.

New location of SGIVS Global

Office no: 302 and 104, Al Nasr Central, Oud Metha

Dates to remember

Relocation Date: October 7 (Monday)

Closure for Shifting: October 5 (Saturday)

Categories of attestation services

Death Certificate

Divorce Decree

Sponsoring Parents

Power of Attorney

Life Certificate

Travel NOC for minor child

Passport copy

Sponsorship declaration

Driving License

Sworn Affidavit

Gift deed

Surety Bond

Medical Certificate

Will Execution

Salary Certificate

Singleness Certificate

No Relation Certificate

Companies document

Residence visa for family member

Undertaking expenses for studies

International Driving Permit (IDP)

Verification of certificates

Applying for a visit/ residence visa for family