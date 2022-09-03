Abu Dhabi: Masdar City, the regional home of technology innovation, research and development in Abu Dhabi, has announced the opening of the Global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Institute’s first Middle East headquarters.

Carbon capture and storage is an innovative technology that mitigates climate change impacts by capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) – typically from a point source at an industrial facility – and storing it beneath the Earth’s surface before it can impact the atmosphere. There are currently three CCS facilities in the GCC region, which account for 10 per cent of the world’s CO2 captured by the technology every year.

The opening was recently attended by the Institute’s global CEO, Jarad Daniels, who was visiting the region as part of a five-day tour, accompanied by the Institute’s Head of the MENA Region, Dr Mohammed Abu Zahra, and general manager of client engagement, Jeff Erikson.

The Global CCS Institute is an international think tank with a mission to scale-up carbon capture and storage technology to support the drive to climate neutrality. It aims to work alongside industry and public sector partners to build CCS ambitions in the region in the months and years to come.

Practical solutions

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and chairman of Masdar, said: “Hosting the MENA headquarters of the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute underlines Masdar and the UAE’s commitment to practical solutions to climate challenges. Carbon capture technologies are a critical tool for the global response to climate change and there is increasing awareness that widespread adoption will be essential to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.”

He added: “As the first country in the region to deploy CCS on an industrial scale, the UAE has a proven track record of success as a leader in carbon capture, and the addition of the Global CCS Institute will only help promote CCS further. The Institute’s mission to accelerate the adoption of carbon capture technologies perfectly aligns with Masdar’s role as an incubator and catalyst for innovative clean technologies.

"I am confident that the Global CCS Institute will thrive in this environment and continue to make a valuable contribution to global decarbonisation efforts, particularly as the UAE prepares to host COP 28 in 2023.”

By basing its regional headquarters in Masdar City, the Global CCS Institute is adding an important area of climate response specialisation to the City’s network and will benefit from its exceptional digital infrastructure, advanced regulatory frameworks, and other sustainability-focused R&D initiatives.

The Institute has joined other key industry institutions and companies based in Masdar City including, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and Siemens Energy, which respectively have their permanent and regional headquarters in the sustainable urban development.

Other major Masdar City tenants include the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, Emirates Nuclear Energy Company, Honeywell and start-up incubator, the Catalyst, the region’s first sustainability-focused start-up accelerator.