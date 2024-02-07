Chronicles of pioneers

The book chronicles the journey of women pilots worldwide, celebrating those who have carved their names in aviation history and paved the way for other ambitious women.

The book, divided into four sections, highlights women’s early attempts to conquer the skies using balloons and primitive aeroplane models, focusing on their boldness and courage in venturing into a new world of adventure, risk, and exploration.

Breaking stereotypes

It also highlights how they broke the stereotypical barriers that prevented women’s participation in one of the most astonishing and unusual fields at the time.

The second section recounts prominent women worldwide who achieved record-breaking feats and outstanding accomplishments in aviation, inspiring girls and women globally to become pilots.

The third section shines light on the participation of Arab women in aviation across all its specialisations, chronicling the achievements of pioneering aviators who left an inspiring legacy for future generations, proving the limitless potential and energy of Arab women.

In the fourth section, Sheikha Mozah Al Maktoum presents women who have travelled to space, asserting that aviation began women’s journey in exploring the world and beyond.

Book on women aviators has one message: Believe in your dreams

Encouraging young people

The book, with its four inspiring sections, encourages children, youth – and especially girls – to believe in their dreams and strive to develop their skills and capabilities.

Sheikha Mozah Al Maktoum said that the book’s purpose extends beyond documenting the achievements of women who conquered barriers in aviation and ventured into space.

It also strives to convey a powerful message to Arab children, youth, especially girls, that the limits of achievements are determined only by self-belief and confidence in one’s potential.

It focuses on this one lesson in history: nothing is impossible as long as you have willpower and determination.

Sheikha Mozah (left): “In this book, I invite everyone who reads it to follow their dream. There are no impossible dreams, only dreams for which we haven’t worked hard enough. I hope my book leaves an impact, not only on the dream of flying but on all ambitions in every field.” Image Credit: Supplied

She said: “This book embodies a personal dream. Since childhood, I wanted to be a pilot and explore the world from the highest point, to be in constant touch with the creator’s innovations and the beauty of God’s creations.

“In this book, I invite everyone who reads it to follow their dream. There are no impossible dreams, only dreams for which we haven’t worked hard enough. I hope my book leaves an impact, not only on the dream of flying but on all ambitions in every field.”

Milestones

For her part, Mariam Al-Obeidli, Managing Director of Kalimat Group, said: “Kalimat Group is proud to launch the first edition of “When She Took To The Sky” by Her Highness Sheikha Mozah Al Maktoum. This book marks important milestones in women’s historical journey towards participation in unconventional fields.

Sheikha Mozah during the book signing session at the Emirates Festival of Literature. Image Credit: Supplied