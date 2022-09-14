The Asus ROG Flow X16 is a follow-up to last year’s successful ROG Flow X13. It is a laptop made for those who want more screen real estate and a powerful discrete GPU without sacrificing portability.

Design and versatility

At just 19.4mm thin, the ROG Flow X16 gives off a low-profile aesthetic. It is available in off black with a gravity wave textured design throughout the entire chassis, giving it a unique style. This ensures that the laptop blends in at home, at work or at your gaming battle station seamlessly.

On top of that, the machine is designed with versatility in mind. By simply connecting your favourite mouse to the ROG Flow X16, you get a full-fledged PC gaming experience. The N-key rollover, single-zone RGB with Aura Sync support and 1.7mm travel distance from the keyboard means you will experience the same premium typing experience as other ROG laptops.

Image Credit: Supplied

The ROG Flow X16 caters to different modes of usage as well. For example, in tablet mode, the 16-inch touchscreen allows for effortless enjoyment of your favourite mobile and touch compatible games. For supported games, it can even connect to up to four wireless controllers, which when used with the machine’s tent mode becomes a great option for on-the-go co-op gaming.

Performance

At the heart of the ROG Flow X16 is some formidable hardware. It is equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti GPU. This means you can create, stream and game without having to be restricted in any way.

Like all ROG 2022 models, this one too features a MUX or Multiplexer Switch, allowing you to manually engage or disengage the integrated graphics, thereby helping you preserve battery life when on the move. When used to connect the discrete GPU to the display, you see increased performance and reduction in game latencies by up to 10 per cent.

Speaking of GPU, ROG Flow X16 is compatible with XG Mobile with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU, or this year’s model with an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU. When at your desk set-up, leveraging this allows for extra power and connectivity options such as DisplayPort, HDMI, Ethernet and more.

Image Credit: Supplied

While raw processing power is one thing, ROG Flow X16 is supported with 32GB of DDR5 memory allowing for heavy multitasking and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. A second M.2 SSD slot supports PCIe 4.0, which gives you the flexibility to easily add more storage to boost total capacity for accelerated content creation.

Cooling

High-end performance only makes sense if coupled with sustainable performance, which is well accounted for on the ROG Flow X16. It is built upon years of Intelligent Cooling experience including Thermal Grizzly liquid metal cooling to push the boundaries of what a thin and light laptop is capable of.

With Frost Force Technology, air is directed precisely through the cutouts in the chassis, sending airflow towards internal components to keep them cool in all conditions. The machine’s Pulsar Heatsink is larger too, with coverage over the entire rear of the machine. Updated Arc Flow Fans with a special design help to reduce air turbulence for a quieter overall usage experience. And just like in Zephyrus G14, ROG Flow X16 features dust filters for its fans, ensuring peak performance for longer periods of time.

Display and multimedia

Up front, ROG Flow X16 sports a 16-inch 16:10 mini-LED touchscreen Nebula HDR Display with a 2,560x1,600 resolution. Based on AMLED technology from AUO and ROG’s in-house backlight algorithm, content looks more vibrant than ever.

Image Credit: Supplied

You also benefit from Dolby Vision technology to improve standard dynamic range, Pantone colour validation for accurate colours, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage for a wide colour gamut and Adaptive Sync technology to minimise visual tearing, stuttering and input lag in gaming.

Paired with the panel, the machine sports quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos for louder and more dynamic audio thanks to Smart Amp speakers. This ensures that the overall multimedia experience completely taken care of.

Pricing and availability