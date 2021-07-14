Enjoy this Eid with a stay at the spectacular new Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island

After a gruelling 12 months it’s about time we all enjoyed ourselves.

So, this Eid holiday put aside the work stress, switch off the news, ditch the to-do list – instead book a stay in invigorating Ras Al Khaimah at the glorious new Hampton by Hilton Hotel on Marjan Island.

This is no ordinary resort. The largest Hampton by Hilton in the world, this four-star giant with a bit of a Las Vegas vibe features 515 guest rooms all overlooking either the sea or the beautiful island. Plus, it has its very own stretch of private golden beach for chilling out while driving your friends crazy with Instagram posts.

To celebrate the opening of this eye-catching new destination, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island is offering rates starting at just Dh399 for bookings through to August 31. In addition, those who book three nights or more get an instant prize and kids below 12 years of age stay and eat for free.

The hotel’s style is exactly what you’d want from a beach holiday. Spacious, airy, and chic but ultra-welcoming with colourful boat paddles hung in the guest rooms and surf boards adorning the restaurants and public areas – you’ll be aching to fling on your flip flops and funky vacation attire.

Also, in a clever design twist half the rooms are connecting making the hotel ideal for groups of friends or family. Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton – an innovative booking technology – allows you to easily book and instantly confirm at least two connecting rooms. Simple!

You can start the day as you mean to with a sumptuous free breakfast at Flavors, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant. Other yummy snacking options include the H2O pool bar, and The View lobby cafe.

This is a hotel to let your hair down and treat your taste buds – especially when it comes to evening dining.

UAE foodies will rejoice that it has a much-loved CLAW restaurant, famous for its let’s-dive-in buckets of amazing seafood, sublime grills and eye-popping drinks. With an outdoor terrace to take in the views, the venue is beautifully fitted out and promises some fabulous evenings of messy pleasure.

For those looking to keep fit and maybe burn off some of that weekday tension, the hotel has a variety of great leisure facilities including an infinity pool and a state-of-the-art fitness facility. Kids of all ages are catered to with a fun club for children and a dedicated area for teens to hang out and gossip.

If you’re in dire need of some TLC, there’s also a lovely wellness centre wellness with seven treatment rooms and separate wet areas for men and women who want to relax or re-energise with a massage, facial, or soothing body treatment.

“We are pleased to debut Hampton by Hilton in Ras Al Khaimah and our team members are looking forward to welcoming guests with warm and friendly hospitality for a fun-filled stay,” says Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, President, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Hilton. “RAK attracts visitors for many different types of leisure trip, from adventure to culture to sun and beach.”

The hotel is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows them to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

