Dubai: The UAE is set to launch a new initiative to boost the research capabilities of nursing and midwifery cadres, and position them as appealing careers for young national talent.
Called ‘Nebras’, the project will be led by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in collaboration with biopharmaceutical company Pfizer.
The Supreme National Committee for Nursing and Midwifery will unveil details of the ‘Nebras: My Journey in the World of Nursing and Midwifery Research’ campaign during a press conference on June 15.
The initiative aims to empower them to actively contribute to scientific research in line with national health priorities and research agendas outlined in the national strategy for nursing and midwifery (2022-2026).
By supporting the UAE Centennial 2071 and fostering the development of Nursing and Midwifery care services, the initiative will not only play a significant role in the creation of knowledge, manuals, and concepts within these professions, but will also strengthen the position of nursing and midwifery in UAE society.
Interns and mentors
Nebras will introduce a national guidance programme within the nursing and midwifery research field. As part of this programme, experts in nursing and midwifery research will be invited to apply to serve as mentors following an introductory workshop.
The programme also offers opportunities for nursing and midwifery personnel nationwide to present their research ideas as potential interns. Once the suitable ideas are selected, each intern is assigned a mentor.
Together, they will develop a guidance plan and set a mutually-agreed timeline via an electronic platform. The programme culminates with a ceremony to honour the participants, showcasing their accomplishments and the results of their research studies.