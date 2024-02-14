Dubai: The UAE has firmly established itself as a model of a young, civilized and firmly rooted state with wide-ranging and influential global contributions.

The remarks came from Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, during a keynote session held as part of the World Government Summits 2024, which concluded in Dubai on Wednesday.

“Today, the UAE stands as a beacon of excellence and leadership, with its youth embodying hope and determination to shape both the present and the future,” Lt Gen Sheikh Saif said.

He emphasised that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE has demonstrated to the world a model of a young and civilized country with wide-ranging contributions on the global stage.

“The UAE is recognised today as a beacon of excellence, and the young people are the hope of the nation, and we build the present and the future,” the Minister said at a session titled ‘The March of Grandparents and the Responsibility of Generations’.

The session was attended by Sheikh Mohammed; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council; and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and other sheikhs and senior officials and dignitaries.

Lt Gen Sheikh Saif highlighted the nation’s commitment to developing talent, considering human resources as the nation’s most valuable asset. He emphasised that the country’s wise leadership encourages everyone to dream ambitiously and strive for it, as achieving the impossible is not only conceivable but also intrinsic to the nation’s identity.

"Today, we are privileged with the exceptional leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who continues the legacy of our founding father and ancestors. Under his guidance, we see our nation's teams competing with global giants in various fields including land, sea, space, and technology," he said.

"With the unwavering vision and determination of His Highness the President, and our Emirati values, we stand today with pride and dignity at the summit of achievement. It is incumbent upon us to persistently strive and exert our utmost efforts to realise Vision 2071, ensuring that our children and grandchildren ascend to the pinnacle with the same sense of pride and dignity."

'Homeland of the impossible'

Lt Gen Sheikh Saif emphasised that the valor of our ancestors and the legacy of our forefathers represent a collective responsibility carried by successive generations. It is incumbent upon all of us to uphold this legacy and continue the journey of progress and prosperity. He urged the Emirati youths to heed the call of their homeland and strive towards even greater achievements.

Before concluding his speech, he invited Emirati student Amna Al Mansouri, champion of the Arab Reading Challenge in its seventh session, to recite selected verses from the poem 'The UAE’s Glory', by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

In his final remarks, Lt Gen Sheikh Saif reiterated the UAE's commitment to being "the homeland of the impossible", emphasising the nation's competitive spirit on a global scale through reason, strategic management, and wise leadership.