National Bonds, a leading investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, has recently increased its stake in Taaleem Holdings, a company with paid-up capital of Dh750 million, from 19.6 per cent to 23 per cent, which makes National Bonds the largest shareholder in Taaleem today.
“We are delighted to strengthen our journey with Taaleem, a world-class innovative education institution that educates approximately 9,800 students across nine different schools,” says Ali Rashid Al Mazroei, Chairman of Investment Committee of National Bonds Group and board member in Taaleem.
“This investment is not only expected to generate steady returns to National Bonds but it is also well in line with the company’s corporate responsibility towards supporting such a vital sector in the UAE.”
National Bonds is committed to offering its bondholders competitive returns in comparison to the average profit rates currently being offered by the local market, on similar money market products. It offers the most competitive savings and investment programmes that preserve capital and generates sustainable returns with low-risk investment strategy, which continues to gain customer confidence.
“To be the largest shareholders in Taaleem in the middle of a global pandemic demonstrates an affirmative and progressive investment strategy in this defensive sector,” adds Al Mazroei.
“This also exemplifies our firm belief in the sustainability of the educational sector and its feasibility in the foreseeable and long-term future.”
Since its inception in 2006, National Bonds has made significant contributions to support the flourishing financial economy of the UAE. Over the years, the company continues to meet customers’ expectations with consistent results in terms of growth, competitive returns, service and customer satisfaction.
By the end of the third quarter of 2021, its investment portfolio has grown by more than 32 per cent to surpass Dh10 billion.
