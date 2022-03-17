Abu Dhabi: National Ambulance, represented by the Quality, Health, Safety, Environment and Business Continuity Department, conducted a training workshop at the Fazza Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai, titled ‘Leadership Top Ten’. The workshop was organised to develop effective leadership skills among employees and to improve their performance.
The workshop discussed a set of important concepts related to successful leadership, which included the leadership of the UAE since its establishment, developing leadership in childhood, qualities of successful leaders, good manners and leaders’ influence on their teams, overcoming challenges and learning from mistakes, working together as a team toward a common goal, and the importance of emotional intelligence and communication skills in dealing with different personalities.
Team spirit is central
Ali Al Kharusi, manager of Quality, Health, Safety and Business Continuity, said that the workshop focuses on shaping employees’ leadership skills and motivating them to work together in an environment where team spirit is central. Such workshops enhance employees’ chances for success and help them become inspiring leaders in performing their tasks and dealing with others, which has a positive impact on the workplace environment, productivity and efficiency levels.
The workshop was also attended by senior officials from National Ambulance, including Ahmed Al Hajeri, the chief executive officer; Ayman Ahmed, chief administrative and medical officer, and members of the Quality, Health, Safety and Business Continuity Management team, who all actively participated in the various discussions and activities during the workshop.