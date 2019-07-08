Two Air India flights report delays to Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: Yet again, incessant rains in Mumbai, India have delayed or diverted flights to and from the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

Two Air India flights to Abu Dhabi and Dubai on July 8 are reportedly delayed. AI 983 to Dubai is delayed two hours, while AI 945 to Abu Dhabi by 45 minutes.

In an email response to Gulf News, an Emirates spokespersons said there were no changes to the airline's flight schedules to the city which were all running normally. The spokesperson however added the airline is monitoring the situation in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet took to Twitter to announce their flights were delayed due to the rains.

On Monday Mumbai International Airport Ltd. spokesperson said that on account of fluctuating visibility issues, there were no flight movements.

Alhough there were no cancellations, at least three flights were diverted to other airports.

In a different rain-related incident, eight persons were hurt when a ground-plus one floor tenement crashed in Shivaji Nagar.

While three women are admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, five others were already treated.

Large parts of the city and suburbs, besides Palghar, Thane and Raigad, were lashed with heavy rain since early Monday morning.

While road traffic was affected with snarls at various locations, suburban trains were working normally.