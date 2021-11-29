Did you hear that knock? It’s the opportunity to win luxurious cars or be the next millionaire with National Bonds’ latest Multiplier campaign. The exciting promotion is back with a bang and there’s so much more to win in this round of draws.
Previously, the Multiplier rewarded 60,000 unique winners with prizes worth nearly Dh34 million. This time, the winners have a chance to take home much more. In addition to increased chances in the Dh35 million Rewards Programme, one Nissan Patrol and three Teslas (Model 3), fortunate participants will also have a shot at winning one of the two Mercedes C-Class or one EQC Mercedes.
“The rewards are an exciting factor for our customers, but our true goal is to encourage our valued community members to fortify their savings safety net,” says Marwan El Halabi, Group Executive Director, Brand and Customer Engagement at National Bonds.
The rewards are an exciting factor for our customers, but our true goal is to encourage our valued community members to fortify their savings safety net.
“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is to think laterally, to protect ourselves in the event of unforeseen circumstances, and to have a pool of money set aside. By encouraging members, new and existing, to save more through our Multiplier campaign, we are essentially helping them create a better today and tomorrow.”
Don’t miss out, save with National Bonds and get ready to multiply! For more information, visit www.nationalbonds.ae or call 600 522279.